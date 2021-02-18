Elizabeth Hurley stuns sans pants in cheeky photo wearing only a sweater The supermodel is known for starting fun photo-op trends

Elizabeth Hurley, whose cheeky dare to bare antics have kept fans on their toes, shared a stunning snap of herself wearing only a sweater.

The supermodel and actress took to Instagram to share the sultry photo of herself wearing a sweater - but it appears she had forgotten her pants.

Relatable, in fairness, considering many in lockdown are less inclined to wear pants around the home.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's new snow selfie shocks her fans for a surprising reason

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley showcases dance moves in fun new video

Liz captioned the snap "It’s a snuggly sweater day in Blighty- and here’s one I wore earlier. Much earlier. Like two years ago."

The model is a bit of an Instagram trendsetter when it comes to risque photo stunts.

MORE: Who is Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian? All you need to know

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini body: Model's diet and fitness secrets revealed

Elizbeth Hurley says no to pants - and looks stunning doing it

She recently started a trend when she took to Instagram to share of snap of herself in nothing but her bikini bottoms and an open jacket on a snowy day, so this pants off look could just become a trend as well.

In January, the 54-year-old supermodel posted a shot in just bikini bottoms and a jacket in the snow.

Last week Vanessa Hudgens also joined in on the fun, albeit bizarre, celebrity trend of standing in the snow in a bathing suit.

The High School Musical actress braved the chilly temps and sported a plunging black bathing suit, with a black choker, a long black jacket and bright neon boots that perfectly matched her headband.

READ: Elizabeth Hurley makes surprising confession about racy photos which sent fans wild

Vanessa credited the idea for the snap in her caption. "I saw Jasmine Sanders wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow," the actress wrote. But the trend really started with Liz a month ago.

And, in fairness to Vanessa and Jasmine, Elizabeth has her own swimwear line so coming up with such a fabulous photoshoot idea was a no brainer.

The star established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged up to 13.

Her most recent lack of clothing snap started a celebrity trend - sweater and no pants could be next

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.