The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba 'healing' as she makes surprise statement The Dancing with the Stars judge has been recovering from illness over the past few weeks

Carrie Ann Inaba often interacts with her followers on social media and has a loyal fan base.

However, over the past few weeks, The Talk star has been keeping a low profile while recovering from severe pain as a result of her autoimmune conditions.

The talented dancer has since made the decision to stay offline for a while to continue to heal.

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update following time off The Talk

Talking to Instagram Stories, the star wrote: "On a growth break. Be back soon. Healing in motion."

Carrie's post follows shortly after she shared some upbeat news with her fans online at the beginning of the week.

The actress revealed that she was returning for the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars, and she was more than thrilled about it!

Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she was taking some time away from social media

The star wrote: "I’m so excited to share that Dancing With The Stars will be back for its 30th Season!

"I am so looking forward to returning to the ballroom with my dwts family @brunotonioliofficial @tyrabanks @derekhough and @grumpylgoodman.

"It's such an honor to be a part of this incredible show.

"I can’t believe we are on our 30th season! So.... who’s ready for Season 30? I know I am!!!"

The Talk star has been suffering from severe pain over the past few weeks

Carrie's co-stars were quick to show their support, with Amanda Kloots writing: "Yay! Congratulations," while Elaine Welteroth commented with a trio of celebratory balloon emojis.

The star had been off work prior to The Talk's hiatus, having started suffering from extreme pain mid-March. Luckily, she is now on the mend and shared an update with her followers on social media last week.

"Thank you for the sweetest messages," she shared on social media on Saturday, admitting it's "been a rough few weeks" but that she believes she is now in a place where she can "function."

Carrie was off work prior to The Talk's hiatus

"All I want and desire is healing," the morning TV host admitted. Sharing her gratitude for her doctors, she also sent "so much love" to her partner for "being so patient with me."

Last month Carrie shared that she was off the show because her arms had gone numb and she was having "sharp shooting pains," alongside the "regular pain" she battles.

She revealed that her "spinal stenosis was acting up because of inflammation," and that she was also in the middle of a "fibromyalgia flare."

The presenter has several autoimmune conditions and also has to deal with old dance injuries. She shared that she had undergone seven MRIs, blood tests, doctors appointments including visiting a cranial sacral specialist, and physical therapy.

