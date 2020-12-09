Mariah Carey petitions to meet the Queen – see the message she sent to Her Majesty via Twitter Queen of Christmas meets Queen of the United Kingdom

Mariah Carey is incredibly busy promoting her new holiday show, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, featuring Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and more, but that hasn't stopped the iconic star from dreaming big – and petitioning to meet the Queen!

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the singer, 50, shared a picture of three rickshaws, which carried posters of her new show, crossing Westminster Bridge and captioned it: "Petitioning for an audience with the Queen re: All I Want For Christmas Is You @RoyalFamily."

Fans were loving her message, with one commenting how the Queen herself would react to such meeting. "Elizabeth is shaking at your arrival," one wrote. A second added: "I love this! Proud to be British! Can you imagine if the Queen of Christmas and the Queen of England met??! Goals!"

Others were quick to notice that the star had confused Parliament for Buckingham Palace, and informed the star: "That's a beautiful picture of Westminster aka @UKParliament not Buckingham Palace where one may find the @RoyalFamily!"

Petitioning for an audience with the Queen re: All I Want For Christmas Is You 👑🎄 @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/2bhHCgIaDi — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 8, 2020

While it'll be a while until we see Mariah in person in the UK, fans will have to make do with the incredible holiday show that is currently airing on Apple TV+.

The synopsis for the special reads: "Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend Mariah Carey. The Queen of Christmas creates a fabulous and star-studded spectacular to make the whole country merry!"

Although Mariah is yet to meet a British royal, she has met Prince Albert of Monaco several times

In this 44-minute programme, which is directed by Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola, the All I Want For Christmas star is accompanied by the likes of Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish.