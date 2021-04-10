Salma Hayek's famous curves steal the show in throwback photo with a fun twist The actress put on a show-stopping display

Salma Hayek was in a celebratory mood when she posted a selfie on Instagram and fans were almost lost for words.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star put her famous curves on display with a throwback photo alongside fellow actress Patricia Arquette.

Both women wore dresses with plunging necklines and Patricia topped off her look with a plastic Viking hat!

WATCH: Salma Hayek shakes water off herself as she mimics her pet dogs

Salma captioned the image from the 2020 Golden Globes: "Happy birthday to the lovely and talented @patriciaarquette."

While her sentiments were appreciated it was her award-winning look which had fans commenting most.

Alongside a string of on-fire and eye-popping emojis, they wrote: "OMG," and "wowzers!" with many commenting on how they had missed this photo opportunity the first time round.

Salma wished her friend Patricia Arquette a happy birthday

At the time of the awards Salma rocked the Gucci dress with confidence and when asked about her choice of gown - which sparked a major reaction - she said: "They could be talking about worse things. I’m 53 years old, why not!"

Salma recently rocked a very different look when she posted a photo with tattoos.

She turned heads with her appearance in a tight white vest but it was only for her role in her new movie, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Salma's Gucci gown was a huge hit at the Golden Globes 2020

The Mexican-born star is embracing her age and has an action-packed role in the upcoming flick.

"Never let anyone tell you you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram. "Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

Salma has been open about the ageing process and admits while she sometimes feels a little less confident than she did when she was younger, for the most part she has no problem with growing older.

She also opened up to The Guardian about the pressures women feel to remain youthful and said: "It's crazy. You have to be much better than your male colleagues. You still have to be a good wife and mother. And now you also have to be skinny, and you have to look 20 when you're 40.

"It's too much. We need to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break."

