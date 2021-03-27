Salma Hayek's throwback selfie with this Hollywood star has fans saying the same thing

Salma Hayek paid tribute to someone special on Saturday and she shared a black-and-white photo which got fans talking.

The actress posted a throwback picture alongside Quentin Tarantino to wish him a very happy birthday on Instagram and her followers had a lot to say.

Salma - who starred in the famed director’s movie, From Dusk Till Dawn - captioned the snapshot: "Once upon a time in Hollywood when #tarantino and I were young-er.. Happy birthday Quentin!!"

WATCH: Salma Hayek does celebratory tequila shots

But many of her fans insisted she hasn't aged a day. One wrote: "You have not aged, Hayek," while a second said: "As great then as you are now," and a third commented: "Does she never age?"

The Pulp Fiction creator rang in his 58th birthday on 27 March, while Salma will turn 55 this year.

Salma recently opened up about the ageing process and and said she's embracing getting older.

Salma wished Quentin a happy 58th birthday

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie for Six-Minute Marathon, the star was asked what age she would like to be for a week, and she said 54!

"I'm excited about my age," Salma remarked. "I don't lie about my age."

Savannah agreed with Salma's fans and said she appears to be ageing in reverse, to which she responded: "I like my numbers. I like being 54. It's an accomplishment."

Salma loves her age!

One thing Salma does admit to lying about is her weight.

She revealed: "I'm not much of a liar, but I am Mexican so I like to embellish," before adding that she most recently fibbed when she "lied yesterday about my weight to my husband."

