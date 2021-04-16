Good Morning America's Lara Spencer has a fabulous sense of style and interior design but when she shared a photo from inside her bedroom recently is caused a major fan divide.

The TV star gave her social media followers a sneak peek inside her boudoir and what they found surprised them.

Lara posted a snapshot of her three dogs sprawled across her bed and captioned it: "When you come home from dinner to find out you have really been missed."

All of her pet pooches looked longingly at her and many of her fans called the scene, "adorable," and "so sweet," but some were less than impressed.

"On your bed? Ugh," wrote one, while a second echoed the statement and added: "Little do you realise you are sleeping in THEIR bed," and a third asked: "Is that your bed?"

Although not everyone could understand why Lara lets her dogs sleep on her luxury bedding, there were certainly plenty of animal lovers who agreed with her decision.

Lara adores her three furry friends

Lara adores her three furry friends, Riva, Coco and Dandy, and regularly shares photos with them on Instagram.

She recently surprised fans when she also posted a rare family photo for a special occasion.

Lara uploaded a sweet picture of herself with her four siblings and their mother to mark National Sibling Day.

Lara recently shared a rare family photo with her four siblings and her mum

The star - who is one of five - gushed about her family in the caption when she wrote: "I love my 4 sibs! (and the cutest mom in the world – a vision in red!). Happy National Siblings Day to Keith, Lisa, Karen and Kirk."

She also has two children, Katharine and son Duff, who she shares with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

