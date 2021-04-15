GMA's Michael Strahan divides fans with latest post as star asks for help The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans on social media

Michael Strahan often interacts with his social media followers online and has a large fan base.

And this week, the Good Morning America star used this to his advantage after taking to Instagram to ask them for their help.

The father-of-four shared a photo of his adorable pet dog Enzo, and asked people to help him come up with a nickname for him.

He wrote: "Hey! I want to give Enzo a nickname and need your help. My friend @garyonealcomedian calls him Ezel Washington. Lol. What other ideas do you have? Send some suggestions."

Fans wasted no time in telling Michael their ideas, although many were divided between two main contenders – ZoZo and the football-inspired End Zone.

Other nickname choices thrown in the mix included Enzel, E-Bear and Enney.

GMA's Michael Strahan divided fans after asking for their help with a nickname for Enzo

Enzo is a much-loved member of Michael's family and often features in the star's Instagram posts.

Most recently, Michael shared a sweet picture of Enzo relaxing on the beach during his vacation, which coincided with the sportsman interviewing Tom Brady for work.

The retired footballer was especially appreciative of his dog's company earlier in the year after he fell ill with coronavirus and spent weeks isolating at home.

Michael lives in a beautiful home in New York, close to the ABC studios where he co-hosts GMA.

Enzo often makes appearances on Michael's Instagram page

The star's property boasts a spacious open-plan living area and even a small garden – something that's sought-after in any New York home.

Michael is renowned for his fun personality and recently hit headlines after pulling off an epic April Fool's prank.

The TV personality went to great lengths to fool his friends and fans on social media after sharing a video of himself at the dentist appearing to get his trademark tooth gap closed.

The GMA star at his home in NY with his twin daughters

The realistic clip shocked many of his fans, with some telling him he looked great either way, while others were surprised that he had wanted to change his smile.

He late revealed that it was all a joke. Even Michael's co-stars were fooled, with Amy Robach commenting on the post: "Omg you totally got me Michael!"

