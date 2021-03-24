Jennifer Garner delights fans with new cooking video The star was baking in a luxurious Vancouver kitchen

Jennifer Garner is the queen of wholesome Instagram content, whether it's with adorable book readings, or sharing insights into her family life, and her new cooking video follows this trend.

MORE: Michelle Obama opens up about daughters Sasha and Malia in amazing video with Jennifer Garner

The actress revealed that she was currently staying in Vancouver, as she was filming for the upcoming sci-fi film, The Adam Project.

And being a generous co-star, Jennifer had decided to bake the rest of the cast and crew breakfast cookies, adding in the video's caption: "They just make sense."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner bakes cookies in wholesome video

The actress was incredibly wholesome during the video, kissing her mixer, which she dubbed as her "friend", and revealing to fans that she brings a mixer and a set of measuring spoons with her when she travels.

And after catching her own reflection, she joked that she could play the mother of Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

"Dear Daisy Edgar-Jones, wanna play my American daughter? Love Jen," she said.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares incredibly sweet tribute to important friend

MORE: Jennifer Garner looks sensational in lingerie and heels leaving fans lost for words

After the Love, Simon star finished baking her delicious cookies, she observed: "No wonder my kids love these."

Jennifer baked in a luxurious kitchen

Although Jennifer wasn't baking in her glamorous LA home, her Vancouver abode was equally as luxurious, as the kitchen appeared to stretch on with no end in sight.

The actress baked on some beautiful wooden units, and although most of the walls were bare, one had multicoloured ribbons and notes on them.

MORE: Jennifer Garner's $14million home since split with Ben Affleck is another world

Fans immediately fell in love with Jennifer's video, with many making note of her unique way of measuring – which meant ingredients ended up consistently going over the required measurements.

"Love this and love you!" wrote one fan, as they added: "I'm totally going to make this and measure the exact same way!"

The star has delighted with other cooking videos in the past

Another fan said: "You are so cute and kind and heartfelt – simply the best!" And a third posted: "These videos are a blessing to us all."

However, one person wasn't impressed with the video, as Jennifer's The Adam Project co-star, Ryan Reynolds, claimed he "never got" a single one.

MORE: Jennifer Garner's mugshot appearance gets fans talking

Jennifer will star in The Adam Project alongside Ryan, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener and Alex Mallari Jr.

The sci-fi film, which will be released on Netflix, sees the main character travelling back in time to get advice from his younger self on confronting their late father.

Jennifer usually lives in her LA home

The 13 Going on 30 star recently revealed that she ruined some of the shots while filming her latest hit, Yes Day.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the actress revealed that she had a massive fear of rollercoasters, even though she scripted one into the film! "Riding on rollercoasters is something I loathe," she explained.

"And we lost most of the take as it wasn't usable because I was crying and screaming 'Jenna, Jenna!' – her character's name was Katie!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.