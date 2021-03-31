Tom Cruise's $39.5million Colorado ranch with ex Katie Holmes is for sale Tom designed parts of the mountain lodge himself

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise spent a lot of his marital life with Katie Holmes at this idyllic Colorado ranch – and now the actor is selling up for a cool $39.5million.

READ: Tom Cruise's son Connor welcomes new 'family member' - but it's not what you think

Tom actually helped design much of this house himself, which is another reason why it must hold a special place in his heart.

From the mile-long driveway to the seven luxurious rooms, Tom's winter haven is taken straight out of a storybook.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Cruise does his own mind-blowing stunt

The property boasts a main house with 10,000 square feet of space and four vast bedrooms, and there is also a separate guest house on site with three stunning rooms.

Tom Cruise's pristine home is oh-so cosy

The exterior of the home is in keeping with its natural surroundings by being clad in rustic cedar wood. Inside, there exposed beams and stone features.

The all-wood kitchen has a massive central island with a space for hanging pots above it. There is also a large double oven and plenty of storage.

The traditional kitchen adds to the lodge vibe

The living area makes the most of the scenic landscape with a wall of Georgian-style windows facing the gorgeous view. Soft furnishings, wall hangings and a modern fire keep the room looking cosy, and there's lots of space for entertaining.

READ: Nicole Kidman stuns fans with rare comments about marriage to Tom Cruise

LOOK: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's two colourful homes to raise baby Daisy

Other highlights of the home include the gym, stylish recreation room and library.

The property has its own games room

Outside, there are 320 acres of immaculate grounds which look even more magical after heavy snowfall. There is a porch attached to the house with a seating area and lamps, and of course, the luxury of those incredible vistas.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's huge LA mansion is surprisingly cosy

Active types may be interested in the fact that there are also sports courts for tennis and basketball, as well as a private trail system and access to the Uncompahgre National Forest.

The views are worthy of a postcard

Many A-listers choose the area of Telluride for ski holidays or wellness retreats, but it looks as though it also makes the perfect place to call home.

Tom has a very impressive property portfolio, including homes in Beverly Hills and Florida.

For more information, go to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.