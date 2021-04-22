Stacey Dooley reveals reluctance to marry Kevin Clifton - find out why The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Stacey Dooley has joked that she won't marry her Strictly Come Dancing star beau Kevin Clifton, claiming he would "end up divorcing her".

Appearing on her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, the 34-year-old presenter confessed she is in no rush to marry the professional dancer, who has been married three times.

She spoke to a family who are part of a community called Tradwives, in which women give up their careers to look after their children and husbands.

"Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

The couple met when partnered together on the BBC dancing show in 2018 and confirmed their romance a few months after winning the competition. At the time, Stacey had left her long-term partner, personal trainer Sam Tucknott.

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019

Speaking of her own successful career, Stacey continued: "It makes you more vulnerable. I don't want to find myself totally reliant on a man because that means if I'm not happy and I don't feel fulfilled and complete, I might have to stick around.

"Whereas the life I've chosen, I can do as I please. I appreciate that probably sounds very selfish."

Kevin was previously married to fellow Strictly professional Karen Hauer. They tied the knot in 2015 but confirmed the end of their relationship to HELLO! three years later.

The couple were partnered together on Strictly in 2018

Meanwhile, Stacey's romance with Kevin has gone from strength to strength over the past year - with the pair now living together in the presenter's London home.

They share snippets into their home life on social media. During the first lockdown, the lovebirds have relished watching Netflix and "eating takeaways".

"Oh my God, I love Schitt's Creek," Stacey recently told the Telegraph. "I'm obsessed with Moira [played by Catherine O'Hara]... We haven't done any exercise, not even dancing."

The new series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over starts Monday 3rd May at 10pm on W.

