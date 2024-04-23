Stacey Dooley reveals incredible career change away from TV

Broadcast journalist Stacey Dooley is set to make a surprising career change away from the world of TV.

The star, who is best known for presenting hard-hitting documentaries, will join the cast for the return of 2:22 - A Ghost Story in London's West End.

Stacey is set to make her stage debut as Jenny

In her role as Jenny, Stacey, 37, will perform alongside Inbetweeners star James Buckley, who is taking on the role of Ben.

"I'm so delighted to be involved in the next adaptation of 2:22," Stacey said of her new role.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The TV star is "delighted" to be involved in the next adaptation of 2:22 - A Ghost Story

"I'm made up. I fell for the play when I went to watch it in 2022. All 4 characters feel so familiar, which means the subtle 'ghost story' just works so brilliantly. Can't wait to bring Jenny back to life. Let's go." Revealing the news on Instagram, she added: "Wheeyyyyyyyy! WEST END BABY! Delighted! Can't wait to get my teeth into Jenny".

James, 36, meanwhile said: "I'm so excited to be rejoining the cast of 2.22. It's such a brilliant play and to be back in such a brilliant theatre. It will be great to be play Ben again and now all I need to do is make sure I remember the lines. Can't wait to see everyone there."

The West End production, directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr, will be running for a strictly limited 10-week season at the Gielgud Theatre, with previews starting on 25 May and shows running until 4 August.

Stacey will star alongside James Buckley

A plethora of well-known faces have starred in the award-winning play since its debut in 2020 including the likes of Lily Allen, Jake Wood, Giovanna Fletcher, Laura Whitmore, Frankie Bridge and Jay McGuiness.

It's been a busy year for documentary maker Stacey thanks in part to the arrival of her newest family member - baby Minnie. Stacey and her partner Kevin Clifton welcomed their bundle of joy into the world in January last year, with the pair announcing their happy family news on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated Minnie's milestone birthday as she turned one. The proud parents couldn't believe how fast the past 12 months had gone and shared heartfelt tributes to their little one on social media, saying they were "obsessed" with their daughter.

Alongside a heartwarming video, proud dad Kevin wrote: "My baby girl is 1 year old today!!" while Stacey gushed in a separate post: "MY BABY IS ONE TMRO [sic] One?! Minnie, we are FOREVER OBSESSED with u [sic]. The love of our lives.

WATCH: Stacey's baby daughter Minnie says 'mum' in sweet video

"My best, best little pal. Keep shining showstopper… LOVE U ENDLESSLY."

Since welcoming their daughter, Stacey and Kevin have been incredibly transparent about their new roles as first-time parents. During a candid chat with HELLO!, the presenter shared: "It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely.

© Getty Images The presenter shares Minnie with her partner Kevin Clifton

"Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming. I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"