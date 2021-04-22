Mehcad Brooks describes Mortal Kombat film as 'dream come true' The Hollywood star spoke to HELLO! about his incredible career

Mehcad Brooks has had an amazing career, most recently starring in the upcoming Mortal Kombat film as Jax.

Mortal Kombat fans are anticipating the reboot of the film, which will be released on Friday 23 April, and available to watch on HBO Max.

On his role as Jax, the A Fall from Grace star described it as a "dream come true", during an interview in HELLO!

WATCH: Mortal Kombat's Mehcad Brooks in action

He said: "Playing Jax was amazing. Started off as a dream come true and very quickly became my inspiration for working harder than I ever have in my life to learn how to move like the character, learn how to fight like the character, take on the story of how someone would find themselves in his position, fighting inter-dimensional monsters and timeless ninjas."

He added: "How does one conduct themselves in that situation? What kind of person volunteers for that kind of work in the first place? Does anything scare him?

"These were all interesting questions I had to come to terms with. So Jax was an interesting dive into human psychology and a part of my personality that remains largely unexplored.

Mehcad Brooks plays Jax in Mortal Kombat - Photo credit Emily Assiran

"Acting on such an intense anger and rage that you become clear."

The talented star has played many roles in his time, and memorably portrayed Matthew Applewhite in Desperate Housewives in the first two seasons of the hit show.

What's more, Mehcad is still good friends with some of his co-stars, and opened up about his friendship with Teri Hatcher while chatting to HELLO!

The star said: "Teri Hatcher and I remain great friends to this day and we speak on a regular basis."

The Hollywood star was also in Desperate Housewives

Mehcad's character was killed off in the show, but fans are hopeful that if the programme ever came back on air, he would make an appearance one way or another.

"I don't see why they wouldn't do a reboot, I think that's a fantastic idea," he said.

