Rebel Wilson wows with flawless appearance as she makes surprise announcement

Rebel Wilson has been staying in London over the past few weeks to film an upcoming movie in the UK's capital – and it looks like she's having a great time.

The Cats actress often shares updates from her day on social media and has been taking her followers around the city with her.

However, this week, the actress announced to her fans that she was going to be taking a break from Instagram to fully concentrate on her new acting role.

A look inside Rebel Wilson's impressive LA home

Rebel was seen wearing a dressing gown as she relaxed outside on her hotel's balcony to explain her upcoming absence to her followers.

The Australian actress looked beautiful with natural makeup too, complete with a flawless complexion and defined brows.

Rebel Wilson explained to fans why they won't be seeing her for a while

In the video, she said: "Hey, hey, hey! So I'm going to sign off for a bit because I am filming a movie here in the UK that needs my full attention and it's a very different type of role for me so I need to immerse myself in it.

"So guys, I'm going to take a little bit of a break. I will be back. But I hope everybody out there is doing well and staying healthy.

"I'm sure I'll be back posting hot selfies in no time," Rebel said.

The Pitch Perfect star has been in London for the past few weeks

The Pitch Perfect star has been in London since the beginning of the month, and has made the most of her time there so far, even reuniting with her good friend Matt Lucas.

However, the 41-year-old's stay hasn't been completely positive, as she was left shaken after being knocked off her bike.

The Hollywood star has had a busy start to the year

The actress was left with an injured leg, but luckily was back on her feet again the following day.

It's been a busy start to the year for Rebel, who has been lucky enough to travel around quite a lot for work. The actress also recently celebrated her 41st birthday with a party at her home, complete with a show-stopping pink birthday cake and fireworks.

