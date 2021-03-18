Rebel Wilson is unrecognisable with mullet and huge tattoo in epic throwback photo The actress left fans doing a double-take

Rebel Wilson has undergone an incredible health overhaul and looks amazing - so when she posted a throwback photo of herself on Instagram Stories fans could barely believe it was her.

The Pitch Perfect actress poked fun at herself with a photo from her 2006 Australian sketch TV show, The Wedge, and she had the most amazing hairstyle and a huge tattoo!

Rebel's blonde locks were a mousy brown and styled into a mullet. She had a Tweetie Pie inking on her upper arm and was smiling from ear to ear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's amazing 2020-2021 health transformation

The Australian star wrote: "Blast from the past. Who remembers this?" and added: "@katejenko miss you mate!"

Rebel has come a long way from her days in the hit show and is now making multi-million dollar movies in Hollywood.

This year, she will film her first non-comedic movie and Rebel has also just revealed some exciting news about her new dog grooming show, Pooch Perfect.

Rebel reminisced about her time on the show The Wedge

It premiered in the UK at the end of February, and its airdate in the US is fast approaching.

Rebel took to Instagram to reveal more details and wrote: "Not long to go now Pooches! POOCH PERFECT premieres 3/30 on ABC."

As if that wasn't enough, Rebel has just teased an exciting new project with the LA Rams.

Rebel lost more than 65 kilos during her year of health

The 41-year-old refused to reveal further details to fans, but posted a cryptic Instagram post in which she was wearing bright blue leggings and a Rams tee: "Guess who I’m talking to?? Top secret mission with @rams (that’s all I’ll say for now)."

Oh, and did we mention she's launching her career as a children's book author?

Busy lady!

