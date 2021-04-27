Kate Garraway reveals her kids are making husband Derek Draper smile since return home The star's husband is now recovering at home

In a personal and emotional interview with Iain Dale on LBC, Kate Garraway has opened up about how her husband, Derek Draper, is recovering at home after he returned.

Last year, Derek contracted COVID-19 and as a result of his plunging oxygen levels at the time, he was placed into an induced coma.

He has only recently returned home, but requires constant care as he continues to recover.

WATCH: Kate Garraway returns to work after husband Derek Draper returns home

During the interview, Kate spoke about how her children, Billy and Darcey, responded to their dad coming home following his COVID battle.

She said the youngsters were "coping extraordinarily" with his return, and that they frequently spend time with their father.

The two children speak with him, and now that physical contact is allowed under coronavirus restrictions, they hug him.

Kate also revealed that the pair have been able to make him smile in a "reassuring way", as she explained to Iain that her husband smiles at things that he would have found funny before he was placed in the coma.

The couple share two children

Kate was speaking about her new memoirs, The Power of Hope, and she agreed with Iain that her children were the "heroes" of the book.

In heartbreaking extracts that were published in the Mail on Sunday, Kate revealed that Derek had planned his own funeral as his condition worsened, and he wasn't sure whether he wanted their two children to attend should it have happened.

Kate and her husband exchanged emotional texts over the coming days, some privately as he didn't want their children to know the extent of his condition.

"OK, not for the kids," he said in one. "I've been playing down how really awful it is. It is second after second of being locked in a mask thinking every second you're going to die."

Derek was placed in an induced coma last year

She also revealed that her children were unable to speak to their father before he was put into the induced coma, though she was able to share some loving words with him.

However, she did have some positive news last week when Derek was able to compliment her on her new dress.

She revealed: "And he actually said something the other day. I walked in the other morning just before I left to go to Smooth [radio] and I said, 'I'm off to Smooth now,' and he said, 'New dress?' which was just amazing. And it was, actually!

"And I thought that was amazing on so many levels because he recognised it, second, he realised to remember that I need a lot of flattery," Kate added, laughing.

"So there was some emotional connection there and some basis of what our relationship has always been based on. And it was just a little moment..."

