Kate Garraway returns to the radio waves after husband Derek Draper leaves hospital The GMB star is adjusting to life at home following Derek Draper's return

Kate Garraway was treated to the ultimate surprise upon her return to Smooth Radio on Monday – a delicious box of indulgent pastries.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a video, the 53-year-old looked delighted to be back in the studio. Her appearance comes shortly after her husband Derek Draper returned to their home after spending one year in hospital.

WATCH: Kate Garraway returns to radio work after husband Derek Draper comes home

"Hello, I'm back at Smooth Radio," she told fans. "It's so lovely to be back - with cupcakes. Thanks Tanya for making these, you know how to welcome me back to the team, don't you?"

She added: "It's lovely to be back, lovely to be on air, lovely to be feeling the joys of spring. I hope you're feeling a little bit more hope now too."

Last week, Kate opened up about her husband Derek's return from the hospital. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: "It was a medical reason for coming home, as well as obviously our desire and I'm sure his desire too.

"[It was] to try and encourage a more normal environment to stimulate his recovery, cognition, and consciousness better. It is a very unique situation so they're trying to find unique solutions."

Kate's husband Derek is now home after spending one year in hospital

She added that she had been feeling "over the moon and overwhelmed in equal measure," adding: "It is quite an overwhelming responsibility."

Lobbyist Derek, 53, spent more than a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. He returned to the couple's home in north London earlier this month.

The TV personality previously explained: "He's sort of plateaued at this level and we're hugely grateful for this level but we want to see if he can speak more and move more and see what we can draw out. It's going to be very slow I'm afraid, and a bit of a wait and see."

