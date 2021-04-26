Kate Garraway's gorgeous flared trousers make her look so tall - and we're in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway wowed Good Morning Britain fans on Friday when she wore a pair of bright red flared trousers for her appearance on the show.

The presenter paired the trousers with a red and white patterned shirt and matching red heels, and looked incredible in the bold ensemble - which made her legs look ultra long!

Kate wore her hair in her signature blonde bob for the occasion, and kept her makeup natural, making sure not to draw attention away from the fabulous outfit.

WATCH: Kate Garraway returns to work after husband Derek Draper comes home from hospital

The star's shirt featured a unique red and white pattern, with long sleeves and a fun tie neck detail, complimenting the bright trousers perfectly.

Although the TV presenter's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found the perfect high-street alternative to Kate's flares if you want to recreate the look.

These red high waist trousers from Mango are perfect for returning to the office this summer. They are made from a lightweight fabric and feature a chic dart detail and handy side pockets.

We recommend pairing them with a simple white shirt and some contrasting heels for a super stylish look.

Kate has been wowing fans a lot with her fashion choices as of late, and recently wore a hot pink keyhole dress for her appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The dress was from Manchester-based fashion brand Forever Unique, founded by Real Housewives star Seema Malhotra.

It featured a tie waist design and an A-line skirt, with a keyhole neckline and button detailing along the wrists.

The TV presenter looked stunning in the fuchsia colour, and paired the frock with some bright green pointed heels.

During the show, Kate revealed her husband Derek Draper's sweet reaction to a new dress of hers.

The mum-of-two is currently caring for her husband at their north London home, and said: "It's been wonderful having Derek at home – and lots of little positives, I think. And whether those are positives because it is genuinely helping his cognition being at home or whether it's just because I'm there to see the little things – whereas I couldn’t go in [to hospital] before and we were on Facetime and stuff, I don’t know. But it feels so positive, so little moments of reaction."

Kate continued: "And he actually said something the other day. I walked in the other morning just before I left to go to Smooth [radio] and I said, 'I'm off to Smooth now,' and he said, 'New dress?' which was just amazing. And it was, actually!"

