GMA's Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside photo-filled living room at Connecticut mansion The Good Morning America star lives in Connecticut with partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts has a country home in Connecticut which is often pictured on her social media pages.

And most recently, the Good Morning America star shared an incredible glimpse inside her huge living room at her country mansion – and it has many personal touches.

On Instagram, a picture from the 60-year-old's living room was posted via her rescue dog Luka's account.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside colourful Connecticut home

The spacious area featured a sideboard with photos lined up in frames, as well as house plants and a rose gold wall light.

The star's home is in Farmington, Connecticut, and boasts 0.92 acres.

The spacious property includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a conservatory and a large kitchen.

Robin Roberts' living room is filled with photographs

It also has a private deck, an outdoor swimming pool, and plenty of landscaping that provides maximum privacy.

There is also a full basement, where Robin co-hosted GMA during the pandemic last year while working from home.

Robin's partner is thought to live in the property full time, while the TV star splits her time between Connecticut and Manhattan – where she is based during the week so that she's close to the ABC studios.

The author has an enviable apartment which is a sanctuary for her in the weekdays. While it's a peaceful place to stay in the city, Robin recently joked about the one downside to living in the property.

The GMA star lives with partner Amber Laign

During an episode of GMA, Robin opened up about the "perils" of living there.

Chatting to her co-stars, including weatherman Sam Champion, the presenter said: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living room."

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse."

The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting.

Robin's home has a stylish basement where she hosted GMA during the pandemic

Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off-screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

