GMA's Robin Roberts' Connecticut mansion boasts the most breathtaking views The Good Morning America star lives with partner of 15 years, Amber Laign

Robin Roberts has a beautiful country retreat in Connecticut where she spends her weekends with partner Amber Laign – and it boasts the most beautiful views.

In a new photo posted on Instagram, the Good Morning America star shared a photo from inside her living room – with a scenic background of woodland trees from the other side of the window.

The photo in question was posted on Robin's Instagram account for her beloved rescue dog, Lukas, and featured the canine relaxing on the sofa.

Robin's home is in Farmington, Connecticut, and boasts 0.92 acres. The spacious property includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a conservatory and a large kitchen.

It also has a private deck, an outdoor swimming pool, and plenty of landscaping that provides maximum privacy.

GMA's Robin Roberts' living room boasts the most breathtaking views

There is also a full basement, where Robin co-hosted GMA during the pandemic last year while working from home.

Robin's partner is thought to live in the property full time, while the TV star splits her time between Connecticut and Manhattan – where she is based during the week so that she's close to the ABC studios.

The author has an enviable apartment which is a sanctuary for her in the weekdays, although like everywhere, it isn't perfect – as Robin recently revealed on TV.

The popular star opened up about an issue she was having in the property during a recent episode of GMA, and it caused quite the reaction from her co-stars!

Robin lives in Connecticut with partner Amber Laign

The 60-year-old revealed the downside to living in her house, telling her co-stars, including weatherman Sam Champion: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living room."

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse." The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting.

Robin in her basement - where she co-hosted GMA during the height of the pandemic

Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

