Robin Roberts reassures fan after being noticeably absent on social media The Good Morning America star is a regular on Instagram

Robin Roberts has a legion of fans on social media, and shares regular posts, including a morning prayer before going on air.

But on Thursday, the Good Morning America star didn't post, which led to a worried fan checking that she was okay.

On the star's second Instagram account – a fan page for her rescue dog Lukas – the follower wrote: "Missed Mama Robin's morning prayer on thankful Thursday. Is she okay?"

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts gives tour inside her colourful country home

Robin then responded to reassure the follower – while at the same time revealing some exciting news.

She wrote: "Yes! Thanks for asking – filming Jeopardy."

Robin is set to serve as a guest host in July for the popular quiz show.

The star is one of the many famous faces who will take over a week's worth of shows, following the sad death of Alex Trebek.

Robin Roberts reassured her fan after being asked where she was

Other hosts include Robin's GMA co-star George Stephanopoulos and CNBC host David Faber.

As well as hosting GMA, Robin is an in-demand star, and her talents extend far beyond presenting too.

The 60-year-old is an established author as well as a producer, and has her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions.

The star is a much-loved host on GMA

Most recently, the star produced the Lifetime Original Movie, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, which was released at the beginning of April, and follows the incredible life of singer Mahalia Jackson.

Robin produced the movie with Linda Berman, through Rock'n Robin Productions and Lincoln Square Productions.

As well as an incredible career, Robin has an idyllic personal life too.

The TV star has been with her partner Amber Laign for 15 years, and the pair have a gorgeous home in Connecticut, where she stays at the weekends.

In the weekdays, Robin is based at her apartment in New York, so that she's close to the ABC studios.

Robin inside her country home in Connecticut

The star spent the majority of the pandemic last year in Connecticut, and co-hosted GMA live from her basement.

Robin returned to New York in September when it was safe to do so, and has been splitting her time between her two homes ever since.

During her time co-hosting the daytime news show at home, Robin would set up her temporary studio in her basement.

The star's beloved rescue dog Lukas also made regular appearances, much to the delight of fans.

