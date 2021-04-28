Kate Garraway reveals excitement at new milestone The Good Morning Britain star is feeling optimistic

Kate Garraway shared her delight with fans on Wednesday as she revealed some exciting news.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the presenter filmed a short video from her living room at home.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals royal family's kind gesture amid husband Derek's brutal COVID battle

The clip saw the star sitting at her dining room table, wearing a pretty pink-and-white checked top.

Speaking directly to the camera, Kate said: "Well, this is a moment."

She then held up a copy of her new book, The Power of Hope, and declared: "My books have arrived!"

The GMB star went on: "Strange feeling to actually hold them but they're arrived just in the nick of time, publication day tomorrow."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway shares excitement with fans in new video

Kate has every reason to be proud, having written the emotional book during one of the most harrowing times of her life, with her husband Derek Draper critically ill with COVID-19.

SEE: Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking texts from husband Derek Draper

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals real reason husband Derek Draper is at home

The former Labour spin doctor recently returned home but still needs a lot of care as he recovers from spending over a year in hospital.

Kate's husband Derek has returned home from hospital after over a year

Earlier this week, mum-of-two Kate opened up about her husband's recovery in a heartfelt interview with Iain Dale on LBC.

During the conversation, Kate spoke about how her children, Billy and Darcey, had responded to their dad coming home.

She said the youngsters were "coping extraordinarily" with his return, and that they frequently spend time with their father.

The two children speak with him, and now that physical contact is allowed under coronavirus restrictions, they can finally hug him.

The Power of Hope by Kate Garraway, £10, Amazon

Kate also revealed that she and Derek still share a strong bond, admitting that he had recently given her a compliment.

She said: "I walked in the other morning just before I left to go to Smooth [Radio] and I said, 'I'm off to Smooth now,' and he said, 'New dress?' which was just amazing. And it was, actually!"

Kate continued: "And I thought that was amazing on so many levels because he recognised it [and] second, he realised to remember that I need a lot of flattery."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.