Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper returns home to continue his recovery

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has returned to the family's North London home after more than a year in hospital.

The 53-year-old arrived at the property he shares with his wife Kate and his two children, Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11, on Wednesday by ambulance.

Kate will no doubt be happy as she has been waiting for this moment for months. Just recently, she revealed that she had her home adapted as she was hopeful that he could come home to his family in time for Christmas but the current lockdown changed all their plans.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Good Morning Britain co-host revealed that in December, she had their house fitted with ramps and widened doorways for wheelchair access, as well as installing a wet room.

Before the lockdown was announced, the mum-of-two was hoping to bring Derek home for a few hours in order to help his recovery.

She told the paper: "He'd been in hospital for nearly a year and I do wonder if he's become institutionalised. I wonder if there's a little bit of emotional lockdown going on."

A therapist, author and former Labour spin doctor, Derek became ill with COVID-19 in March 2020 and was rushed to hospital and put on a ventilator.

Speaking about her husband's slow recovery, the 53-year-old said: "I feel like he is in an ocean of unconsciousness and sometimes he comes up to the surface.

"In the run-up to Christmas there were moments of consciousness where I felt like we were really communicating… But then the focus of the concentration disappears, and he's gone."

Derek and Kate tied the knot back in 2005 and share daughter Darcey, 15, and son, Billy, 11.

The doting mum has written a book about her family's experience which will be out next month.