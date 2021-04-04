Kate Garraway expresses hope on husband Derek's second Easter in hospital The Good Morning Britain star was in a grateful mood

Kate Garraway took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans an update on her husband's second Easter in hospital.

She revealed one of her neighbours' acts of kindness as she posted a sweet photo that showed a woman with long hair wearing a face mask and holding out a delicious looking chocolate cake decorated in yellow icing and Mini Eggs.

The Good Morning Britain co-host shared that her day had started with the wonderful present, and also expressed how she felt about the day.

Kate wrote: "#happyeaster everyone - so hard that it’s the second we’ve lived through in Lockdown/restrictions and of course our second without Derek home with us. But he is still here so we have so much to give thanks for and there’s lots to hope for isn’t there."

The mum-of-two went on: "Our day started with sun shining and our wonderful neighbour who we call 'Cakesuzy' bringing round the most amazing #easter cake ever she had made herself!!"

The presenter's fans were quick to share their appreciation for Kate's optimistic attitude and the lovely cake.

Kate shared the sweet photo to Instagram

One wrote: "Happy Easter you wonderful lady. I truly feel that we can all learn so much and take from your love and strength for Derek and your family."

Others added: "What a beautiful cake! Happy Easter," and: "Happy Easter to you and your lovely family and your lovely neighbour what a beautiful cake. Enjoy."

A fourth commented: "Happy Easter Kate, take care. Hope everything works out for you and Derek soon."

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

Derek was taken into hospital in March 2019 with a severe case of COVID-19 and has remained there ever since.

Last month, Kate fronted Finding Derek, a documentary about the couple's experiences over the last year, which prompted viewers to call the star and her husband "incredible" and "brave".

