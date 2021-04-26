Amy Robach twins with daughter in rare family selfie The GMA3 star is a doting mum to daughters Ava and Annie

Amy Robach is a doting mother to two daughters, and was delighted over the weekend after her eldest, Ava, posted a selfie of the pair together on Instagram.

The aspiring actress had shared a beautiful picture of herself with her famous mother, twinning in facemasks, joggers and trainers, and wrote alongside it: "@ajrobach felt left out, so here's the obligatory selfie," along with a love heart emoji and a cheers emoji.

The Good Morning America star re-posted the sweet photo on her own Instagram Stories to share with her 410,000 followers.

Amy shares Ava, 18, and Analise, 14, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The proud parent recently revealed that her firstborn had been offered a place at her dream university, NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

The journalist posted an emotional tribute to Ava on Instagram at the beginning of April, alongside childhood photos and a confirmation letter from the prestigious acting school.

GMA's Amy Robach's daughter Ava shared a sweet selfie of the pair together

Amy wrote alongside the collage: "My little girl just had her dreams (and mine) come true with an acceptance to @nyutisch today!!!

"She was a performer at heart from the moment she entered this world - full of empathy and compassion - she’s always made me proud with who she is but it’s incredible to see where she’s going and what she will become!

Amy's daughter Ava is an aspiring actress

"Her Noanie and I always knew she was a bright star in this world and my grandmother is cheering her on from up above - I can hear her happy tears now Ava - she is smiling from heaven saying way to go."

Luckily for Amy, Ava won't be going too far away from home when she goes off to university, as the star has a beautiful home in New York's West Village.

The GMA star and husband Andrew Shue relaxing on the terrace at their NY home

The GMA3 co-host lives there with her daughters and husband Andrew Shue.

Amy and Andrew have been happily married since 2010 and celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month.

