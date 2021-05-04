Kate Garraway emotional as she reveals husband Derek Draper wished her a happy birthday

Kate Garraway marked her 54th birthday on Tuesday and she headed off to see her friend Lorraine to talk about her new book, The Power of Hope, and how her husband Derek Draper is coping since returning home after a year in hospital.

Talking about the small victories Derek has achieved since returning home last month, she said: "At the moment the family and I are looking for lots of little things with Derek. He's home, we can hug him, that's a miracle in itself. We're looking for little bits of him to come more out of the consciousness, to come more back to us."

WATCH: Kate Garraway talks to Lorraine about husband Derek Draper and her new book

Revealing how he reacted when she told him it would be her birthday this week, she added: "And last night I said to him when I was tucking him in and doing various medical bits, I said, 'By the way, it's my birthday tomorrow' and I may have imagined it but he looked a bit worried. I said, 'Don't worry I'm not expecting anything, my birthday present is you being home and I'm going to pop in and see you before I go off early to Lorraine.'

The star celebrated her 54th birthday on Tuesday

"So I came in this morning and said, 'Right, I'm all ready'. My mum and dad are there, and of course the nurses are there, and I said, 'I'm off to Lorraine, is there anything you want to say to me?' and he said, 'Oh, happy birthday.' It makes me feel a bit emotional actually. It's happy tears. That is massive.

"Obviously, it's wonderful he says happy birthday as that's what I want to hear, but also we're looking for things he can hold. I'd told him that the night before, I had to prompt him a little bit but he was just stirring and we were turning him and doing various things this morning, but he held that idea that it was my birthday and managed to connect it back and repeat it out and that’s wonderful. Signs like that are just fantastic," she explained.