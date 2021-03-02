Gorka Marquez shares absolutely adorable nickname Mia has for him The Strictly star is the doting father to baby Mia

Gorka Marquez is the doting father to his one-year-old daughter, Mia, and on Tuesday he shared an adorable nickname the tot has for him.

In a cute Instagram post, the Strictly professional was cradling his baby daughter in his arms as she dozed away.

Sharing his new nickname, the Spanish dancer said: "I've got a new name, PAPA-PILLOW," putting a laughing face emoji alongside it.

Getting a bit more sentimental, he added: "Wish you would fall asleep on my chest forever…"

The dancer was wearing a white hoodie with some light brown cargo shorts and flashy trainers, while baby Mia had a red and white outfit, with matching trainers.

Gorka's post received an outpouring of love, including from fellow Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova, who said: "So sweet," adding several heart-eyed emojis.

Others commented on the fashion similarities between the pair, with one saying: "Loving the matching trainer game!"

Another added: "I love her wee trainers!" while one said: "Love the father daughter trainers. So cute."

Fans loved the adorable picture

Another parent implored the father to cherish these moments with his daughter, saying: "Treasure it because in a week you'll wake up and she'll be starting school. They never stay small for long."

But many other fans were just swept up in the sweetness of the moment, with many leaving heart emojis and calling the photo "cute" while others called the moment "adorable."

Mia is the daughter of Gorka and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson. The pair first met when Gemma competed on Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Gorka and Gemma announced their engagement on Valentine's Day

Gemma and Gorka announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in an incredibly romantic post. The post saw Gemma kissing her new fiancé on the cheek as she flashed her engagement ring.

Gemma captioned her sweet post, saying: "Valentine's forever… Of course I said yes [heart emoji]."

Gorka captioned his post saying: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES!!!!!! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

The couple's friends were quick to flood the post with their congratulations, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg congratulations guys, that's awesome xxx."

And Oti Mabuse added: "Yesssssssssss CONGRATULATIONS… MY HEART! So happy for you."

