Hoda Kotb sparks huge fan reaction with surprise visit to her old home The star lived in New Orleans in the 90s

Today host Hoda Kotb has recently returned to her old home of New Orleans for a well-earned break.

Hoda lived in the Louisiana city for several years while she worked as an anchor for WWL-TV.

The presenter holds the city close to her heart, and last year broke down in tears on Today while hearing about the ways that coronavirus has affected it.

Comforting her at the time, her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, said: "Hoda, I'm so sorry, hon. Take a moment. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear, I do."

Sharing news of her return to the city on Tuesday, Hoda shared a picture of one of her old haunts, which had the American flag draped over it.

"Happy Tuesday from my beautiful new orleans xxx," she wrote for the picture's caption.

The host's return to her old home sparked a huge fan reaction, many of whom welcomed the television star back.

Hoda returned to her old home

"Welcome Home!" said one fan, while a second added: "Best city in the known universe. Good morning!"

"Welcome home beautiful young lady," a third wrote, while a fourth lamented: "Wish you were here for good!!!!"

Hoda's return home isn't the only thing she's celebrating, as she's engaged to fiancé Joel Schiffman, and she recently shared some details about her upcoming nuptials.

During an edition of Today, a fan asked her whether she had a maid of honour planned, and Hoda revealed that her sister, Hala, would be playing the important role.

Sharing some more details, Hoda said: "You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird."

Hoda is preparing for her upcoming wedding

"We're like, 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know."

The couple's wedding has already been delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they're hoping to marry in the summer. Fingers crossed!

The star's engagement ring is estimated to be worth over $250,000, but it's not the price tag that impressed Hoda the most – but the sentiment her fiancé put into designing it, as he worked with a jewellery designer for several months to perfect the final product.

"The fact that he cared over the course of months to try to figure it out… I just assumed if it ever were to happen that he would have gone to a store and bought one," she gushed. "It's beautiful."

