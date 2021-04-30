Today show's Hoda Kotb makes huge decision about her wedding Today host Hoda revealed the exciting news on the show on Thursday

Hoda Kotb has revealed that her sister will be her maid of honor at her upcoming wedding.

Hala Kotb will play the special role at the wedding of Hoda and her fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Today host Hoda revealed the exciting news on the show on Thursday after a fan asked the all-important question.

"Yes, I would have a maid of honor. It will be Hala, my sister," she shared.

Hoda and Joel have been together since 2013

"You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird," the mom-of-two continued.

"We're like, 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know."

Hoda got engaged to Joel in 2019 and excitedly shared the news live on TV with her co-stars.

Hoda shared her engagement with Today fans in 2019

She explained how Joel popped the question on vacation: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?' I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

Their nuptials have sadly been postponed not just once, but twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are hoping to tie the knot this summer.

Hoda's ring features a breathtaking ice-white diamond surrounded by piercing blue sapphires, and when she showed it to the world live on air, fans were totally dazzled.

The ring is worth over $250k

The uniquely-shaped jewel has an estimated value of over $250,000, however, it is not its price tag that wowed Hoda the most, it was the sentiment behind the special design that her partner carefully planned.

Joel painstakingly worked with a jewellery designer for months to create the perfect piece.

She said: "The fact that he cared over the course of months to try to figure it out… I just assumed if it ever were to happen that he would have gone to a store and bought one. It’s beautiful."

