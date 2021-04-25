Hoda Kotb delights fans with rare picture of her family Fans loved the sweet picture

Today's Hoda Kotb is relatively private about her personal life, so she delighted fans when she shared a rare family picture.

In the adorable snap Hoda was joined by her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, her adopted daughters, Haley and Hope and members of their families.

The happy family were all on the beach with a pier jutting out in the background.

"Summer is coming! Xoxox," the presenter jubilantly beamed, as the sun shone through some light clouds in the snap.

Fans fell in love with Hoda's amazing post, as one said: "Here comes the sun!" A second added: "Yeeessss, Hoda! Fun in the sun with family… nothing beats it."

A third posted: "Happiness all around!" And a fourth noticed a family resemblance between Joel and his brother, asking: "Does Joel have a twin?"

Hoda has been in a relationship with financier Joel since 2013, and they became engaged after Joel popped the question in 2019.

The presenter's beautiful engagement ring, which cost $250,000, features a breathtaking ice-white diamond, surrounded by piercing blue sapphires.

And Joel put a lot of thought into the ring's design, working with a jewellery designer for months to create the perfect piece.

"The fact that he cared over the course of months to try to figure it out… I just assumed if it were ever to happen that he would have gone to a store and bought one," she told her Today colleagues. "It's beautiful."

Hoda was previously married to University of New Orleans tennis coach Burzis Kanga, however in 2008 they divorced after three years of marriage.

On Friday, the star's colleague, Kristen Welker, announced that she was expecting a baby via surrogate after years of fertility treatments, and Hoda could not contain her emotions.

As Kristen spoke about her fertility journey, the presenter soaked up tears with a tissue.

Hoda gave her colleague some words of advice, saying: "When I adopted a baby at 50, a friend said to me, 'That baby is right on time', and your baby is right on time."

The presenter has previously spoken about her own parenting journey, explaining: "When Hope came to us, I thought to myself, every decision I've made has been easy since the minute they arrived. I can say no to things.

"I know what's important. If it's good for them, I'm doing it. If it's not good for them, I'm not doing it. That's it. The world snapped into focus. It's wild to have that at this stage in your life. You're like, I'm clear. I'm in charge finally, I know what I'm doing, which is weird."

