Christie Brinkley forced to defend her large gathering of friends whilst in the Caribbean The model is there with her two children, Sailor and Jack

Christie Brinkley flew back to Turks and Caicos from New York last week and has been enjoying her time there with family and friends – sharing daily updates on social media, much to the delight of her followers.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's beachfront home has fans green with envy

However, on Tuesday, many were left baffled as she shared a picture showing her having lunch with over 15 people.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley enjoys lunch with friends in the Caribbean

Sharing photos and a video of the gathering, the model wrote: "One of life's greatest pleasures...a long lunch with friends! Thank you @gianpaolodef @daconchshack #doublevaxedgang."

Among the guests at the table were Christie's two children, Sailor and Jack, as well as good family friend, Donna Karan. Stylist and designer Erica Pelosini was also there, labelling the day in the comment section as the "Best day EVER!".

Christie's fans, were quick to share their concerns, with one writing: "Is this safe?? Looks like a lot of fun!! I hope everything goes smoothly!!! Please stay safe!" which encouraged Christie to clarify: "We're all double vaxed."

Christie looked gorgeous in a blue summery dress

A second remarked: "Looks good......but what about masks and 6 feet apart??" to which the 67-year-old explained: "We're double vaxed and at the table that’s allowed now."

A third added: "Did Covid end already?" Whilst a fourth showed support for the mother-of-three: "Wow, how many times does Christie have to tell people that they're all vaxxed. Read, people!"

Christie is currently staying in her home in the private resort of Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos, which is styled with amazing white natural décor and minimalist interiors.

She has spent most of the year there but recently had returned to her Hamptons home due to work commitments and to get her COVID vaccine.

The entrepreneur has been encouraging her followers to get the vaccine and even filmed herself getting it last month.