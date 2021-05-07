Phillip Schofield's meal out with friends ends in disaster for one reason The weather conspired against the This Morning presenter

As coronavirus restrictions ease across the nation, This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield took full advantage by going out for some drinks with friends.

The presenter headed out with four of his friends for wine and cocktails, and it appeared the day went well, apart from one small detail.

True to form, the English weather wasn't fully co-operating with the day, and it rained bucketloads during their time out.

And sadly for Phillip, the covering that his group was sat under couldn't handle all the rain, and it ended up depositing a large amount onto him.

The star uploaded a snap of a large wet patch on the ground and said: "When the cover decides it can't hold the rain anymore… on my head."

Thankfully, he saw the funny side to the incident, posting a laughing face emoji alongside his caption.

Phillip has worked alongside Holly Willoughby for 15 years on various shows like This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and the star celebrated her latest project.

Phillip went out for drinks with friends

Holly is releasing her new book, Reflections, in October, and Phillip was ever the proud friend.

"To my bestie, if your wisdom does for everyone, what it did for me, then it's a bestseller already," he proudly remarked on Instagram Stories. "Welcome to book club."

Reflections will draw in on Holly's own experiences as she considers why we might simultaneously feel frantically busy and completely detached, the importance of listening to intuition and what it means to see yourself.

She also untangles topical and emotional issues such as body-image, burnout and control with candour, nuance and hard-won insight.

"I hope this starts a discussion and helps readers reflect on their own paths and on where they find themselves now," Holly said of the book.

"Writing this book has been an intense experience; there are pieces of me between the pages.

But the outing ended with a small disaster

"It's a one-off collection of personal essays, internal thoughts and stories. The time felt right to share this with you now and as our path goes on and we continue to walk along it, I can't wait to hold your hand and walk together."

There's no denying how close Phillip and Holly are. Back in October, the dad-of-two heaped praise on his co-star and BFF, revealing she has not only been supporting him after he publicly came out as gay in February 2020, but also his wife Stephanie Lowe.

Phillip opened up on Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast, where he labelled Holly "astonishing". Speaking to Chris, the presenter said of his friend: "Holly has been astonishing, literally the best mate. She's serene, calming and sensible and she's balanced."

