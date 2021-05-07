Celine Dion had to deliver some unfortunate news on Thursday but urged her fans to stay upbeat

The adored My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to social media with a heartfelt message as she revealed that her European tour was once again being pushed back.

Celine looked stunning in a video she shared on Instagram in which she explained why this summer’s Courage World Tour dates in Europe are being rescheduled to 2023.

"I was really looking forward to seeing all of you in Europe this summer," she said. "But unfortunately because of the situation in our world things just keep getting pushed back. But please don’t despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can’t wait to finally see you."

Celine added: "Be safe, be well, 2023 here we come," before signing off with a smile and a salute.

Her fans were devastated and voiced their sadness in the comments. But many more thanked Celine for delivering the message and said they couldn't wait until they could finally see her in concert.

Celine can't wait to perform again

This is the second time Celine has had to postpone this tour. Back in February, she let fans know that due to the COVID-19 pandemic it wasn't safe to have a concert, but she had hoped to perform her dates in 2022 instead.

Despite the frustrating news, Celine has remained incredibly upbeat and has been keeping her social media followers entertained and up-to-date with her news on Instagram.

She looked amazing in a new commercial for Resorts World casinos alongside the likes of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood who teased their residencies.

Celine looked amazing in the new ad for Resorts World casinos

Fans have been going wild thinking she is returning to Sin City and can't wait for her to confirm.

Celine lives in the city that never sleeps and raises her three boys there.

She's a proud mum to her twins, Nelson and Eddy, who celebrated their tenth birthday in October 2020 and to her oldest child, René-Charles, who rang in his 20th in January this year.



