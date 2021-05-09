Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony announces exciting news that delights fans: 'Finally' The award-winning singer shares twins Emme and Max with ex-wife JLo

Marc Anthony was one of the many singers forced to postpone his world tour at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 – but he now has something to look forward to again.

Jennifer Lopez's ex took to Instagram over the weekend to share an exciting announcement with his followers, revealing that his tour was back on.

Alongside a picture of himself on stage, the award-winning star wrote: "My people! Finally the Marc Anthony Tour 2021 is a reality and soon we'll be together singing and dancing better than ever!"

VIDEO: Marc Anthony shares tour around his incredible ranch

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Can't wait!" while another wrote: "I already have my tickets!" A third added: "Love this news."

While it's been a different kind of year for Marc – who is used to being on the road – the father-of-six was able to spend more quality time with his kids during the pandemic.

The star has previously admitted that his children are used to him being away for work, but was photographed in a rare personal picture recently with his daughter Emme, 13.

Marc Anthony announced some exciting news with his fans

The teenage was pictured with her famous dad at his home while FaceTiming J-Lo.

Emme was being comforted in the picture by her father, and Jennifer posted the picture to show her fans just how united the co-parents were when it came to their kids.

She wrote alongside the picture: "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!"

Emme - who released her debut book, Lord Help Me, in 2020 - has previously spoken out about her close bond with her father.

The award-winning singer shares twins Emme and Max with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 13-year-old called Marc a "loving father."

"He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person," she said.

While Marc prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, he previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children.

Marc with his six children

"I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind…

"They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

