Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith's exciting celebrity moment during lockdown revealed The Big Little Lies star shares her two youngest children with country singer Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been raising their two young daughters out of the spotlight, but that hasn't stopped them from enjoying some of their famous parents' celebrity connections.

During an interview on The Ellen Show last week, Keith opened up about Sunday and Faith's excited reaction to finding out their dad had received a message from one of their favourite singers, Taylor Swift.

The country star - who has recently collaborated with Taylor on the song That's When – told Ellen DeGeneres: "[They're] big Taylor Swift fans, yes. They were just excited that Dad got a text from Taylor Swift."

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman sings her favourite Taylor Swift song - and she has an incredible voice!

Keith and Taylor announced the news of their duet earlier in the month, and the award-winning star received public support from his doting wife.

Nicole shared a sweet picture of herself with Keith and Taylor, and wrote: "Feeling Fearless today listening to @TaylorSwift & @KeithUrban's duet That's When.

"Sending you so much love on an incredible album launch, Taylor. Take a listen at the link in bio xx."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters were excited that Taylor Swift texted their dad

Keith and Taylor have also collaborated on We Were Happy on the singer's Fearless album.

The pair go back years and the singer was the 53-year-old's opening act during his Escape Together world tour in 2009.

Chatting to ET, the father-of-two said: "She was a blast on the road. People have asked me, 'Could you sense that she was going to be who she became?' And I was like, 'I think everybody knew that.' You could see it so clearly."

He continued: "She was playing way past where she was. She was way into the future. You could tell."

Keith and Taylor have teamed up for two new duets

Keith's children no doubt are fans of their dad's latest collaboration with Taylor.

Sunday and Faith are rarely seen in public but the pair are showing signs of following in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry when they are older.

The youngsters have featured as extras in a number of shows that Nicole has worked on, including Big Little Lies and most recently The Undoing, where they even had small speaking parts.

