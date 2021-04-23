Sharon Osbourne heartbroken after beloved pet cat goes missing She recently left The Talk TV show

Sharon Osbourne delivered some sad news on Thursday and desperately urged her social media followers to help her.

The star - who recently left her gig on The Talk - took to her Instagram Stories with a devastating plea.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shows support for Sharon Osbourne in heartfelt post

She wrote: "Momo my precious Scottish Fold cat has been missing for 3 days. If anyone near Larchmont area has seen her or know someone that has, please DM me.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne brought to tears during heated discussion on The Talk

"There will be a reward. Praying my baby Momo is safe and ok. Please repost if you can & help me bring Momo home.

"She is chipped but does not wear a collar. She is VERY friendly & cuddly but not street smart. She is an indoor cat."

MORE: The Talk's Sheryl Underwood makes surprising revelations after Sharon Osbourne quits show

READ: Sharon Osbourne shares new update after leaving The Talk - fans react

Sharon then shared several pictures of her pet cat, including one of her giving him a hug.

Sharon is desperate for the save return of her cat Momo

The TV personality is a huge animal lover and shares her home with numerous cats and dogs.

Her missing pet isn't the only bad news she's had recently. Sharon exited her longtime role on The Talk after serving as co-host for over ten years.

RELATED: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares heartfelt message alongside family photo

GALLERY: Sharon Osbourne's home cost 17x an average LA house

In her first interview since her departure she revealed she was "angry and hurt," by how it unfolded.

Sharon has offered a reward for her cat's return

It was on March 10 that the daytime talk show was placed on hiatus following Sharon's on-air debate with her co-stars.

They were discussing Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle's accusation of racism in the royal family when it blew up.

Sharon was asked by co-host, Sheryl Underwood, why she had defended her friend and an emotional confrontation followed.

Sharon is a huge animal lover

She appeared on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher and insisted: "I've been called so many things in my life. I am so used to being called names. But a racist is one I will not take."

When asked about her co-hosts accusations that she used racist slurs she added that kind of language is "not in my vocabulary".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.