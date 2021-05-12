Kim Kardashian to make much-awaited revelation involving daughter North The KUWTK star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her family made the decision to make the current series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians their last one – and it hasn't disappointed so far!

What's more, the reality star has teased a huge reveal in the next episode due to air on Thursday night, involving her daughter North West.

While North is only seven, she has an alter-ego online in the form of popular parody account Nori's Black Book, which is followed by many members of the family, including Kim herself.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian makes surprising discovery involving daughter North!

In a teaser for the next episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian are seen ringing up various people to try and find out once and for all who is behind the parody account.

The famous siblings are seen calling up their hairstylist Jen Atkin, and Kim's former assistant Stephanie Shephard.

"Are you Nori's Black Book," Khloe asked Jen during a phone call. "Oh my god, I wish I was Nori's Black Book. My captions aren't that funny," she replied.

Nori's Black Book is a hilarious parody account followed by the Kardashians

"Do you know who I think it is? Steph," she said. Steph had a similar response when questioned by the sisters: "Oh my god I wish I was Nori's Black Book," she said.

"Why is that everyone's answer?" the Skims founder replied.

"I think it's someone random as I don't think your friends are that funny, no offense," Steph added.

North West's alter-ego often writes funny commentary about the famous family

"No I agree, I wish they were that funny or I would hang out with them all the time," Khloe replied.

Nori's Black Book posted the preview trailer on Instagram on Tuesday night, alongside the caption: "Uh-oh! Mommy and Auntie KoKo are trying to figure out who is "Nori's Black Book".

"They asked everyone they know, even Mason. Do you guys have any guesses??? Tune into Thursday's episode of @KUWTK on @eentertainment to find out who is behind Nori's Black Book! #KUWTK #Ad."

Kim Kardashian shares four children with Kanye West

Nori's Black Book has always kept quiet about who is behind the parody account and while many people are looking forward to finding out who it is, others enjoy the level of mystery behind the posts.

"I want to find out who runs this account just so I can be friends with them," one wrote, while another commented: "So did they find out it was you all along Northie?"

Another added: "Noo! We don't want to find out," as a fourth agreed: "If they reveal this, it's going to ruin all the jokes." With guesses ranging from Scott Disick to North herself, it won't be long before we find out!

