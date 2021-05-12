Celine Dion makes 'very special’ introduction and fans are giddy with joy The singer couldn't have been happier

Celine Dion had some uplifting and exciting news for fans on Wednesday when she made a major announcement which brought some of them to tears!

The Canadian songstress has been teasing a reveal recently and her latest Instagram post confirmed what her social media followers had been hoping for - a new Las Vegas show.

MORE: Celine Dion shares rare family photo of all three children

Celine looked glowing in the gorgeous video clip she shared to make the announcement and said: "Well I hope you will join me in Las Vegas for my brand new show at Resorts World this coming November.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion undergoes amazing hair transformation

We are working on something very very special and I'm super excited about it. I'll be waiting for you. See you then? Hope so. Bye."

Her fans fell over themselves to tell her how excited they were to hear this news and several said they were crying happy tears.

MORE: Celine Dion teases something exciting in daring outfit which will blow you away

SEE INSIDE: Celine Dion's $1.2million unbelievably chic mansion with three sons revealed

Celine's good news comes days after she urged fans not to despair after postponing her European tour once again.

Celine was thrilled to deliver happy news

It's the second time the My Heart Will Go on Hitmaker has had to push back the Courage World Tour dates in Europe and explained why they had been rescheduled.

"I was really looking forward to seeing all of you in Europe this summer," she said in another Instagram video. "But unfortunately because of the situation in our world things just keep getting pushed back.

MORE: Celine Dion pays moving tribute to husband on the anniversary of his death

READ: Celine Dion reflects on challenging days ahead in heartfelt post

Celine has now rescheduled her European dates until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

"But please don’t despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can’t wait to finally see you."

Celine added: "Be safe, be well, 2023 here we come," before signing off with a smile and a salute.

Her fans were devastated and voiced their sadness in the comments. But many more thanked Celine for delivering the message and said they couldn't wait until they could finally see her in concert.

Now, they'll get to see her even sooner!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.