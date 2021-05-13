Amy Robach reflects on major family change with husband Andrew Shue The Good Morning America star and her husband are couple goals!

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are a much-loved celebrity couple, so much so that they have a legion of fans who brand them 'goals' on social media.

The pair have been married for 12 years, and between them have five children.

In a new joint interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle, the couple opened up about their blended family and their upcoming debut children's book, Better Together, which was inspired by a big change in their family life.

When Amy and Andrew first got together, their children were between the ages of three and 13, and they wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy explained: "We have been talking about this book really ever since our family blended 12 years ago now.

GMA's Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue opened up about their family

"They were ages three to 13 and it's hard to explain to young kids 'hey meet your new brother, meet your new sister,' and now get along and love each other.

"There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together.

"We were like they are all playing together and are becoming a family together."

She added: "We have been talking about it for a while and finally we decided to do it!"

Amy and Andrew have been married for 12 years

"I think we were bored!" Andrew joked.

"We got to the year 12 and it stuck!" he added.

"Two of them are in college, two of them are going to college – I think we can say we made it!" Amy said.

The couple also opened up on how they approached moving in together and helping to raise each other's children.

Amy is a doting mother to daughters Annalese and Ava

"I think we both came from being single parents for a while and then came to live with someone who had very different parenting styles to you," Amy said.

She added: "That is a recipe for struggle and for stress and surrender and growth are the only options if you want to stay together.

"It was not an easy immediate thing by any stretch of the imagination but slowly you begin to know how to truly compromise."

Amy and Andrew are writing their debut children's book together

On being a stepparent, the mother-of-two continued: "You don't get a handbook for being a mom, and you certainly don't get one for being a stepmom – same with being a stepdad.

"It's probably one of the hardest roles I've ever taken on and I'm still learning how to be a better one. It's not an easy situation but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was."

