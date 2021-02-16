Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale shares romantic photo – son Kingston approves The former celebrity couple share sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is incredibly private about his personal life but delighted fans on Valentine's Day after sharing a romantic photo to mark the occasion.

The Bush frontman took to Instagram to share a polaroid picture of himself posing with a bunch of roses.

The picture was liked over 4,000 times, with the star's son Kingston one of the first to do so.

Gavin's fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot too, with one writing: "Who can resist a man with flowers?" while another wrote: "Anyone would be so lucky to have you as their valentine." A third added: "This is a lovely photo."

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani's sons enjoy day out at the beach with Gavin Rossdale

The picture was shared shortly after the singer was pictured out in LA delivering a beautiful bouquet of flowers to a mystery receiver.

Gavin has been keeping a low profile during the pandemic but has been sharing updates about his music on social media, as well as occasional snapshots from days out with his sons.

Gavin Rossdale shared a romantic photo to mark Valentine's Day

The doting dad shares Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with Gwen, who split their time between their parents' homes in Los Angeles.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the children spent several months with Gwen and her fiancé Blake Shelton at the singer's ranch in Oklahoma, and Gavin opened up about how much he missed them in a rare interview.

Gavin has a close relationship with his oldest son Kingston

Talking to Trunk Nation, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch.

"It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody. You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."

Gavin with his three sons Kingston, Apollo and Zuma

He added: "I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days.

"At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

