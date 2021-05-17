Friends star Lisa Kudrow 'cries' as she announces incredible news concerning her son Julian The 23-year-old seems to be following in his mother's footsteps

Lisa Kudrow was one proud mother over the weekend as she attended her son Julian's graduation.

MORE: Lisa Kudrow and lookalike mother pose for very rare photo together

The star's only son is clearly thinking of taking after her as he graduated from the School of Cinematic Arts, becoming a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get your first glimpse at the Friends reunion

Taking to her Instagram, the 57-year-old shared a picture of her and her 23-year-old hugging, with Julian still wearing his graduation robe. "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," she captioned the sweet picture.

READ: Lisa Kudrow's son looks just like her in celebratory photo

MORE: Lisa Kudrow shares glimpse inside her stunning home after exciting news

Julian also took to his Instagram and shared several photos from the incredible day. "SCA? More like easy A! Haha- no just kidding it was a lot of work I'm proud to have graduated from here," he cheekily captioned the post.

Friends of Lisa were quick to comfort her after the emotional update, with Maria Shriver writing: "I get it it's going to be ok ." Lisa Rinna added: "Congrats!!!!! Ahhhhhh."

Lisa and her son on his graduation day

A Friends fan hilariously noted: "Is this the little man you were pregnant with in friends? when you were having your brother's baby? Gosh best line ever lmao."

Indeed, following her marriage to French advertising executive Michel Stern, Lisa fell pregnant with her first son and her pregnancy had to be written into the fourth season of the hit comedy show. During that season, her character, Phoebe, became a surrogate mother of triplets for younger half-brother Frank (Giovanni Ribisi) and his wife Alice.

Lisa and her fellow Friends co-stars will soon be reliving these special storylines as last week the five actors of the show announced that the one-off Friends special would be available for streaming on 27 May.

"The one with us finally getting together. May 27th @hbomax #friendsreunion, " Lisa wrote alongside a clip showing the stars walking with their backs to the camera, as a slower version of the iconic theme played.