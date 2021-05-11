Lisa Kudrow and lookalike mother pose for very rare photo together The Friends star is incredibly close to her family

Lisa Kudrow was one of the many celebrities who paid a public tribute to their mom on Mother's Day last week.

The Friends star delighted fans with a rare Instagram post, which featured a throwback picture of herself with her mother Nedra and son Julian when he was a little boy.

The actress also included a glamorous headshot of Nedra – which caused quite the reaction!

Many of Lisa's fans were quick to comment on the likeness between the star and her mom, with one writing: "Omg you look just like her," while another wrote: "Lisa looks so much like her mom!" A third added: "You're identical to your mother!"

While the star is notoriously private when it comes to her family life, Lisa shared another family photo on her social media account last week to mark another celebration.

On Friday, the proud parent took to Instagram to share a photo of herself FaceTiming her son Julian on his birthday.

Friends star Lisa Kudrow delighted fans with some rare family photos

Alongside screen grabs of their chat, she wrote: "FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!"

During the pandemic, Lisa has been staying at home in Beverly Hills with Julian and her husband Michael Stern.

The star and her family also have a property in Palm Springs, where Lisa's husband spent the beginning of lockdown, while Lisa and Julian isolated in Beverly Hills.

Lisa is a doting mom to son Julian

Lisa opened up about the setup while talking to Jimmy Kimmel last year.

She told the chat show host that she was with her husband "sometimes" and joked that it was the "best way for a marriage to work."

The mother-of-one said: "We were all together in the desert because we have a house there. And then there was a lockdown so we just stayed put.

"But that house needed work. And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me."

The Friends star isolated in Beverly Hills during the pandemic

And while fans around the world are excited for the much-awaited Friends reunion, Lisa has previously admitted that her son isn't as keen on his mom's TV show.

During a previous interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, where Lisa was asked whether her son was old enough to watch the hit US sitom, she replied: "He's 16, he's old enough but he's old enough to know that he's not that interested," before adding: "He loves everybody else, I know that!"

