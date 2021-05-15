Lara Spencer enjoys special reunion with old GMA ‘brother' The pair were on the same flight

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer has shared a sweet and unexpected reunion with her GMA "brother" Robert Marciano.

The pair happened to run into each other a year after their last chance to spend time together, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"SO good to see my GMA brother @robertmarciano. It’s been over a year. We were so excited to run into each other we didn’t even notice the background," Lara captioned the post.

Lara and Robert hadn't seen each other in a year

The picture was taken in front of a bathroom sign in an airport, as they were both on the same flight to Miami, Florida.

She added: "You should see the smiles under the masks."

Robert, a meteorologist for GMA, also shared the picture on his Stories, adding: "Look who was on my flight to FL!"

Lara is one of the anchors on GMA

It is unclear why Lara was heading to the Sunshine State but she has an incredibly busy work schedule – not only is she a presenter on GMA, she has her own TV show, Everything but the House, too.

The HGTV series sees Lara working with a team of appraisers to help homeowners declutter their homes and auction off items.

Lara shares her two teenage children, Duff and Katharine, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

Lara is married to Richard McVey

The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced. She is now happily married to Richard McVey, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

Lara and Richard tied the knot in September 2018, in front of their close family and friends at an intimate wedding in Vail, Colorado.

They are dog parents to two pups, and Lara recently shared a cute picture of beloved pet dog Riva, who had made herself right at home on a bespoke piece of furniture.

In the image, Riva was pictured lounging across a beautiful handmade rope bench, looking happy and relaxed, with a patterned scarf around her neck.