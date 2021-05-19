Busy Philipps leaves fans concerned after candid emotional confession The star has been open about her mental health struggles

Busy Philipps has left her fans concerned after the actress posted an emotional confession on her Instagram page.

The Cougar Town star admitted that she had spent most of Tuesday crying.

The star made the confession alongside a picture of her two daughters, Birdie and Cricket, playing together. "I don't really have any pictures of that [her crying] – but I DO have this pic from last Saturday though and I love it."

WATCH: Busy Philipps has emotional reunion with her family

She added: "Also, they were annoyed with each other like 10 minutes after this was taken."

Despite her bad day on Tuesday, Busy ended her post with a message of encouragement for fans.

"I guess my point is: life is never one emotion for long – which is a good thing to remember, especially when you find yourself in a day of crying," she wrote.

Fans were concerned for the actress after her post, but they rallied around to give her their full support.

Busy is a doting mom-of-two

"Nothing is permanent and everything is possible," shared one, while a second added: "Yes, so very true. Thank you for the reminder."

Many others posted single heart emojis to share their love for the star.

Busy has been very open about her struggles with her mental health and anxiety, and in 2017 opened up about one of her coping mechanisms.

The Dawson's Creek star revealed that she uses exercise as a way to cope, as she posted a snap following an incredibly sweaty session.

"I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better, I'm calmer, I'm a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter," she revealed.

The star is incredibly open about her mental health

The star also credits her exercise routine with helping her dump unhealthy habits.

"I've been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I've just felt better about myself," she added.

The 41-year-old uses social media to motivate herself to stay healthy. "Someone asked me if people like my sweaty Instagram stories and my feeling is that, honestly, I don't really care all that much. I post those for myself," Busy added.

