Tracee Ellis Ross dubbed a 'fashion superhero' after latest ensemble The star had some magnificent boots

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her incredible fashion choices – and now her looks have left her being dubbed a "fashion superhero".

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross' 'grandma sneakers' are causing a stir

These latest congratulatory comments come as the Black-ish star modelled yet another stunning ensemble.

The look consisted of a purple coat that practically encapsulated her, and she was serving medieval realness with some high-heeled armour boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross wows with incredibly toned legs

A video uploaded alongside the look saw one of Tracee's stylists having a giggling fit as the actress struggled to get the unusual footwear on for the Marie Claire photoshoot.

"Oh what I'll do for fashion," she joked in the caption. "Yes, these were both left-footed boots.

"Bless you @shionat for rolling all over the floor trying to get these on my feet!"

But even though she may have struggled to get her feet in the boots, there's no denying that she pulled the fierce look off in a photo published from the shoot.

The star was dubbed a 'fashion superhero'

And Tracee's fans certainly believed she'd pulled the look off, as Kerry Washington wrote: "You are a fashion superhero!"

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross debuts a makeover no one saw coming

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross looks just like her mum in these stunning throwback photos

CNN journalist Angela Rye added: "And slayed!!!!!" while Reese Witherspoon simply posted a string of crying with laughter emojis.

A fourth fan wrote: "You did that…… (as usual)."

The Girlfriends star has been known for some iconic fashion looks over the years and she recently oozed glamour in a beautiful figure-hugging sequin dress.

The star rocked a floor-length, silver sequin gown as she perched on a box and pulled a variety of poses for the camera.

Tracee's looks are always so glamorous

Tracee looked effortless as she expertly placed her hands around her face and across her body to show off her best angles.

Needless to say, her fans went wild for the seductive display, with one commenting: "Once a model, always a model." A second said: "One word – mesmerising!"

A third added: "Reigning Queen! No-one compares," and a fourth wrote: "Stunning. Elegant. Iconic. She got it from her mama."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.