Jinger Duggar shares adorable fact about her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar has given a rare insight into her marriage with Jeremy Vuolo.

The 27-year-old mom-of-two took to Instagram to post a gorgeous picture of herself in the front seat of their car holding a stunning bouquet of white flowers.

She then shared with fans that they were from her husband Jeremy, who is "always surprising me with flowers because he knows how much I love them."

Jeremy commented on the post with a kiss emoji while pal Carlin Bates added: "Awww! This is so sweet! You look stunning!"

Other fans were quick to comment on Jinger's dress; the reality star wore a bright yellow maxi dress with shoulder detailing and a puff sleeve.

"Wow yellow is so beautiful on you!" shared one follower as another added: "Yellow looks great on you!"

The post comes days after Jinger shared an update on her two daughters, as fans questioned why the girls never appeared on social media.

Jinger grew up on TLC show Counting On, and along with her husband Jeremy Vuolo now lives in Los Angeles where Jeremy is a minister for a church.

But on Friday, Jinger took to Instagram to answer fan questions, and shared that "the girls are doing great."

Jinger shared why they were keeping their girls off social media

"Felicity is absolutely smitten by her little sister, and Evy adores Felicity," the mom-of-two added; Jinger welcomed newborn baby Evangeline Jo in November 2020.

"You haven't seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they're so young," she then revealed.

"We appreciate how you love and support our family. It means so much to us!"

The 27-year-old welcomed her second daughter, Evangeline Jo - known as Evy - in November 2020, and told fans earlier in 2021 that the "most exciting" part of this new chapter was "seeing how Felicity has graduated to big sister."

Evy's birth came a year after Jinger suffered a miscarraige.

