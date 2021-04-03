Counting On fans spot Jana Duggar’s rumored boyfriend at brother’s wedding Jana Duggar's rumored courtship has been a hot topic among fans

Jana Duggar's rumored courtship has been a hot topic among fans, and it looks like things may be getting serious.

Stephen Wissman has been pictured at a pre-wedding dinner for 31-year-old Jana's brother Jed, hinting that things are definitely progressing.

Reddit sleuths picked him out of the crowd from an Instagram video shared by the bride's brother on Friday.

He appeared to be sat with Jana and her father Jim Bob, as well as other family friends.

Jana is a fan favorite among the TLC show fans; among fundamental Christian circles it is rare for a woman to remain single into her 30s, and she still lives with her parents Jim Bob and Michelle. She is their eldest daughter.

Jana with younger brother Jed

However, in early March newly discovered pictures show Jana spending Christmas with Stephen and his family, and one in particular showing her sitting close next to Stephen.

The Wissmann family were also spotted with the Duggars at Magnolia Market in Texas, joining Jana and her siblings for Justin Duggar’s wedding.

Stephen’s parents Loren and Gloria Wissmann have 13 children. On their blog page, they share that Stephen has his pilot’s licence, and loves to work with his hands.

Stephen's family is from Nebraska

The assistant manager of family firm Wissmann Enterprises, he can also play the mandolin, and "enjoys helping teach Sunday School at our church".

Jed is getting married on 3 April; pictures of the 22-year-old appearing to propose to Katey Nakatsu first appeared on fan page Without A Crystal Ball in mid-March, with fans speculating that the pair began courting in early 2020 before a Christmas engagement.

Katey and Jed are getting married on 3 April

Neither Jed nor anyone from his family have spoken publicly about a courtship or engagement, leaving fans to believe the wedding will be filmed for their TLC show Counting On.

Jed is the fifth son for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and is twin brothers with Jeremiah.

