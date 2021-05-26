Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy as you've never seen her before in adorable new video Queen Bey and Jay-Z are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé's mini-me daughter Blue Ivy has been showing many signs that she's following in her famous parents' footsteps over the years.

MORE: Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir steal the show in rare family photo

And most recently, an unearthed video of the little girl was posted on Instagram, showcasing her performance talents once again.

The throwback video – which was shared on the nine-year-old's stylist's Instagram account, Manuel M. Mendez, showed her dressed up in 2019 at the Wearable Art Gala, where she channelled a lion queen in honour of Beyoncé's role in The Lion King that year.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Beyoncé and and Jay-Z's family's story

Blue looked adorable dressed in a yellow gown with a matching headdress, and was seen miming along to the lyrics from the film's song, The Circle of Life.

The little girl is mainly kept out of the public eye but in the few times that she has been in the spotlight, she's certainly made a mark.

MORE: Beyoncé's mum celebrates 6th grandchild as Kelly Rowland announces surprise pregnancy

MORE: Beyoncé makes fans go wild in a hot pink look you need to see

Most recently, Blue was awarded a Grammy for her involvement in Beyoncé's song, Brown Skin Girl, making her the second-youngest winner of all time.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy showcased her performing skills in a cute video

To celebrate, Blue was pictured drinking juice from her award, while wearing a gold crown on her head.

In 2020, meanwhile, the nine-year-old landed her first-ever job as a narrator for Matthew Cherry's audiobook for his novel, Hair Love.

MORE: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy dances to famous mum's song in must-see video

MORE: Beyoncé stuns in sheer shimmery crop top - and fans are going wild

Beyoncé - who also shares twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z - opened up about motherhood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

Blue joined Beyoncé on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

MORE: Beyoncé wore the fiercest pair of micro shorts to celebrate her 13th wedding anniversary

MORE: Beyoncé's mum shares rare video during outing with Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

Beyoncé's daughter is following in her footsteps

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.