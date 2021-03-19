Why Blue Ivy Carter's Grammy photo was a sweet nod to her parents Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter won her first Grammy for Brown Skin Girl

Now that Beyoncé is the most awarded female artist in Grammy history, it's unsurprising that Blue Ivy Carter has started following in her mother's footsteps.

The nine-year-old won her first ever award at last week's Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles for their track Brown Skin Girl.

To celebrate the win, the nine-year-old could be seen posing up a storm for a series of photos shared on Beyoncé's Instagram, and in one photo, Blue can be seen giving a sweet nod to her famous mother and father.

The iconic snap sees Blue adorning a crown, a reference to her mother's moniker as 'the Queen', while sipping from the award with a blue striped straw, which is an adorable nod to her dad, Jay Z's comments a few years prior.

In 2014, Jay Z received the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration alongside Justin Timberlake for their song Holy Grail and during his speech, the 99 Problems rapper made a sweet comment about his daughter, who was aged three at the time.

He told the audience: "I wanna tell Blue that, look, Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you!" Backstage at the same event, Jay could then be seen using the award as a cup, just like Blue!

Beyonce shared this image of Blue Ivy Carter on Instagram

Plenty of fans picked up on the photo on Beyoncé's Instagram and flooded the comment sections to congratulate the young star. One person wrote: "Come on Blue with the personal gold sippy cup!" As a second person said: "Come thru [sic] with the gold sippy cup Blue Blue!!!" While a third simply put: "Blue with her Grammy!!"

It was celebrations all round for the Carters last week as not only did Blue win, but Beyoncé picked up four awards – taking her total wins to 28. The Crazy In Love singer is now the most-awarded female artist in Grammy history and is tied with Quincy Jones as the second most-award artist ever. They don't call her the Queen for nothing!

