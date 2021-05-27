Christina Anstead’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, was heartbroken when his marriage to the Flip or Flop star crumbled after less than two years, but the dad-of-three has a fresh and uplifting outlook on life and things might just be about to get a whole lot better.

The British TV presenter shares his youngest son, Hudson, one, with his ex-wife, but he also has two older children, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 13, from his first marriage.

Sadly he’s been apart from them due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they reside in his home country, however, Ant shared a very rare photo of them on his Instagram Stories, suggesting a reunion might be on the cards.

In the snapshot, the teens were playing football and Ant had simply tagged their names underneath.

Ant opened up to HELLO! about the heartache of not being able to physically be with them in an interview.

When asked what he misses most about the UK while living in Los Angeles he said: "Strangely I feel really at home here and while I miss a really great curry and football, the biggest impact is my kids.

Ant shared a rare photo of his two older children

He continued: "Neither of them have US status and as soon as COVID hit, the borders closed to Europe and they were effectively trapped there. I miss them terribly!

"But we make do and consider how lucky we are with FaceTime and we have a text group called "Best Friends" which is littered with daily contact.

Christina and Ant broke up but co-parent their son Hudson

"Between us, we choose to focus on the good we have in our world, and we know when we eventually see each other it’s going to be magical."

Ant insists that despite the heartache of not being able to physically be in touch, his relationship with his two oldest children is stronger than ever.

Ant has a close relationship with his young son

"Technology is so good now," he said. "The whole world has adjusted to the use of a virtual office and so have we. It’s amazing to see how COVID has actually brought many families together. And while we are not physically together, thanks to technology, we feel that we are.

"We have such a close bond and friendship and if that’s the basis of any relationship, the miles apart don’t actually matter. You simply pick up exactly where you left off. Our bond is way stronger, it is unbreakable!"

