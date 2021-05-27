Tracee Ellis Ross captivates fans with stunning look as she poses inside stylish home The Black-ish star has an incredible sense of style

Tracee Ellis Ross never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion, and is often changing up her style.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross works up a sweat in look you would never expect

Most recently, the Black-ish star took to Instagram to showcase her latest look – and it caused quite the reaction!

In a series of photos, Tracee was pictured by her window at her LA mansion, dressed in a vibrant peach dress.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Tracee Ellis Ross receives an unexpected makeover

The quirky ensemble was made from flannel and featured a low-cut neckline and a cinched-in waist. Tracee added to her look by stylish her hair in braids.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross' 'grandma sneakers' are causing a stir

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross reveals wardrobe malfunction in daring outfit

The award-winning actress' outfit caught the attention of many of her followers, who were quick to comment on it.

One wrote: "Beauty! Love the whole vibe," while another wrote: "Omg that dress looks so comfortable and I love the colours." A third added: "What are you wearing? This looks so comfy… and love the colour!!"

Tracee Ellis Ross wowed with a stylish new look

The star's fashion looks are often hailed by her fans and she was recently dubbed a "fashion superhero" after being pictured in a purple coat and high-heeled armour boots.

Other recent looks have included a Chanel dress teamed with latex hair accessories, and a chiffon fuchsia dress.

But Tracee doesn't take her fashion sense too seriously and recently received a makeover nobody saw coming.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross enjoys emotional reunion with her father – fans react

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross floors fans in figure-hugging sequin dress

She employed a new artist to transform her, only she came in the form of her adorable toddler niece.

The Black-ish star has a fabulous sense of style

Fun-loving Tracee shared the most amazing video of herself letting the little girl draw all over her face with a bright pink lipstick.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross wows fans with extravagant new accessory

READ: Tracee Ellis Ross' beach look will blow you away

The star laughed and encouraged her young relative to use her as a drawing board and even called her, "my new makeup artist".

The award-winning actress inside her home in LA

Tracee explained more in the caption of the post she shared on Instagram: "Meet my new makeup artist! My niece Everlee found my little zip pouch in my purse.

"So we went through it all and she emptied the contents (including tampons...which she hooked into my straps) and she generously and beautifully did my make-up."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.